Anchunadu farmers in mission mode

Paddy fields are cultivated with Nadan Kuruva and Kunjunju varieties of rice at Kanthallur and Marayur.

IDUKKI

23 December 2020 23:43 IST

They join hands to protect endemic rice varieties ‘Nadan Kuruva’ and ‘Kunjunju’

Around 30 farmers, mostly tribespeople of Marayur and Kanthallur in Anchunadu, are on a mission to revive paddy cultivation and protect their endemic rice varieties ‘Nadan Kuruva’ and ‘Kunjunju’.

They have achieved a good yield in 20 ha cultivated with the two varieties. Marayur was the rice bowl of Anchunadu over two decades back, before land was converted for sugar cane, areca nut, coconut, and other crops.

Farmers say Marayur sugar cane fields were once widely cultivated with traditional rice varieties and the rise in production cost and shortage of workers resulted in a shift in cultivation to areca nut, pepper, and other cash crops. Depletion of groundwater was another reason.

UNDP help

However, the good yield from the newly cultivated area has enthused them. The project for promoting traditional paddy cultivation was launched by the Agriculture Department in association with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Haritha Keralam Mission.

Marayur grama panchayat and the Marayur Krishi Bhavan supported the venture diverting works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

Farmers say they used to cultivate hybrid rice varieties which were sensitive to the extreme climatic conditions there. It was also a reason for shifting to sugar cane cultivation.

“It is a return to the traditional seed varieties and clusters of farmers will be formed. Soon more areas will come under the two rice varieties,” says Vinayakan, president of the Marayur Padasekhara Samiti.

“The cultivation was based on organic methods and the harvested paddy will be primarily used as seeds. Harvesting is still under way in the paddy fields of Mazhi,” says a farmer of the Kandakkayam tribal settlement.

Engagement of more local people under the MGNREGS compensated for the shortage of workforce. The increase in area under paddy will also benefit dairy farmers, says Mr. Vinayakan.

Suited to climate

Kanthallur agriculture officer Satheesh K.R. says the two rice varieties have been found congenial to the climatic conditions of the area, which often witnessed heavy wind.

“Due to the dwarf nature of the varieties, they will not fall easily. The two rice varieties are also known for their unique taste. However, they need 180 to 190 days of growth. The seed of the Kunjunju variety was collected with much effort and a seed bank of the variety will be in place soon,” he says.