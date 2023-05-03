Anchal bypass to be opened on May 17

May 03, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Anchal bypass, a long-standing demand of the local people, will be thrown open for traffic from May 17.

The bypass from St. George Central School to Kurushumukku is 2.1 km long and 18 metres wide.

At present the construction of pavement with interlocking and handrail, drainage system, bus bay and bus shelters have been completed.

The tarring of the road has been completed using modern technology. Currently works that include marking and installation of signboards as per the instructions of the National Road Safety Authority are in the final stage. The bypass has been constructed to find a permanent solution to the traffic congestion at Anchal Junction.

Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the road at 4.30 p.m. The decade-long wait of the residents of Anchal will come to an end with the completion of the bypass. After the inauguration, vehicles from Punalur going to Ayur, Thiruvananthapuram and Kadakkal can bypass the junction. At present those travelling from Punalur to Thiruvanathapuram take considerable time to cross Anchal Junction causing a lot of inconvenience to regular commuters and residents.

The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has been in charge of the construction of the bypass. An estimate of ₹2.48 crore for installing street lights on the bypass and ₹60 lakh for installing signal lights has been prepared and submitted to KIIFB.