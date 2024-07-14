Anayoottu, Maha Ganapathy Homan at Sree Vadakkunnathan Temple on July 16 

Anayoottu and Ashtadravya Maha Ganapathy Homan of Sree Vadakkunnathan Temple, Thrissur, will be held on July 16, marking the beginning of the Malayalam month of Karkidakam.

Led by temple Tantri Puliyannur Sankaranarayanan Namboodiri, Maha Ganapathi Homam will begin at 5 a.m. As many as 12,008 coconuts, 2,000 kg jaggery, 2,000 kg avil, 500 kg malar, 60 kg sesame seeds, 50 kg honey, sugarcane and Ganapathy naranga (citron) will be used for the homam.

The Anayoottu ceremony will begin at 9.30 a.m. Temple Melsanthi Payyappilly Madhavan Namboodiri will inaugurate the Anayoottu (feast for the elephants).

Rice balls will be prepared with 500 kg rice, jaggery and turmeric to feed the elephants. In addition, eight varieties of fruits including Pineapple, watermelon and banana will be given to the elephants. Special medicinal concoction will be given to them for digestion.

More than 70 elephants from all over the State, including 10 elephants from Guruvayur Devaswom, will participate in the Anayoottu of the temple. The function of Aanayoottu has been insured for an amount of ₹1 crore.

Fitness tests

Elephants will be made to undergo fitness tests by veterinary doctors and officials of the Forest department ahead of the ceremony. Elephants in musth and those who have a history of unruly behaviour have been banned from participating in the ceremony.

The elephants will enter the temple through West Gopuram and will exit through East Gopuram. People will be kept at a distance from the elephants with barricades. There will be a opportunity for the devotees to feed the elephants.

A feast for 10,000 people will be served as part of the ceremony from 10 a.m. Special pujas will be held in the temple.

