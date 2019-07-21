Anayoottu a feast for the eyes too

Ignoring heavy rain, thousands of elephant lovers thronged the Thekkinkadu Maidan to witness anayoottu at the Sree Vadakkunnathan temple here on Sunday.

In all, 53 elephants participated in the annual ritual.

An Ashtadravya Mahaganapathy Homam was held at 5 a.m. Around 60 priests, led by the tantri of the temple, Puliyannur Shankaranarayanan Namboothirippad, took part in the homam held at a special homakundam. Astradravyas, including 10,008 coconuts, 2,500 kg of rice flakes, 2,500 kg of jaggery, 300 kg of malar (puffed rice) and 150 kg of sesame seeds, 150 kg of ghee, sugar cane and Ganapathy naranga (a special kind of lemon) were used for the homom.

Medical check

Elephants were allowed to the ground after examination by a team of veterinary doctors. Elephants in musth and those with unruly behaviour were not allowed to take part. Only elephants with fitness certificates were allowed for the ritual. The elephants were welcomed with garlands and sandal paste to the venue.

The ecstatic crowd screamed with joy when their favourite elephants were lined up for the ritual. Almost all famous elephants from across the State were brought for the ritual.

The ritual was inaugurated by temple melsanthi Animangalam Raman Namboodiri by feeding rice ball to the youngest elephant in the group Warriyath Jayaram. VIPs and the public also fed the elephants.

Around 500 kg of rice mixed with turmeric powder and jaggery was fed to the elephants.

Fruits and vegetables, including pineapple, plantain and cucumber, and special ayurveda medicines for digestion were also given to them.

A strong posse of police and veterinary doctors were present at the venue. The function was insured for ₹1 crore. Annadanam (feast) was served to 5,000 people at the Annadana Mandapam attached to the temple.