Anavoor is CPI(M) district secretary again

Anavoor Nagappan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

17 January 2022 00:36 IST

Former MP A. Sampath dropped from district committee

Anavoor Nagappan has been re-elected Thiruvananthapuram district secretary of the CPI(M) even as former MP A. Sampath was dropped from the district committee of the party.

MLAs V.K. Prasanth and G. Stephen and Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran, whose names were doing the rounds, failed to find a spot on the district committee.

Nine new faces have found a place in the 46-member committee, which was announced on the third and final day of the CPI(M) district conference held at Parassala.

Mr. Sampath, who is currently private secretary to Minister K. Radhakrishnan, had allegedly drawn criticism for being inactive in party programmes.

Mr. Nagappan, who is a State committee member of the CPI(M), first became district secretary when Kadakampally Surendran relinquished the post in 2016 to contest the Assembly polls. He was re-elected in 2018, and his current stint is the third one. A notable inclusion in the district committee is that of Shiju Khan J.S., general secretary of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare, who had drawn flak over the child adoption row. DYFI leader S.P. Deepak, a former general secretary of the State child welfare council whom the CPI(M) demoted to the local committee following a controversy over hunger-stricken children allegedly eating mud, also has been included in the district committee.

Mr. Shiju Khan and Mr. Deepak aside, K.P. Pramosh, Preeja, D.K. Sasi, V. Ambili, Shailaja Begum, R. Jayadevan, and Vineesh are the other new faces in the district committee.

Senior leaders including Pirappancode Murali and Chettachal Sahadevan have been dropped from the panel, reportedly as they have crossed the age bar.

The 12-member district secretariat, which was announced on Sunday, has four new faces—K.S. Sunil Kumar, D.K. Murali, V. Joy, and S. Pushpalatha. The other members are Anavoor Nagappan, C. Jayan Babu, C. Ajayakumar, B.P. Murali, N. Ratheendran, R. Ramu, K.C. Vikraman, and Puthenkada Vijayan.

District panel members

Anavoor Nagappan, C. Jayan Babu, C. Ajayakumar, B. P. Murali, N. Ratheendran, R. Ramu, K.C. Vikraman, Puthenkada Vijayan, V.K. Madhu, E.G. Mohanan, S.S. Rajalal, B. Sathyan, Karamana Hari, P. Rajendra Kumar, M.M. Basheer, C.K. Hareendran, V. Jayaprakash, K.S. Sunil Kumar, D.K. Murali, I.B. Satheesh, Madavoor Anil, A.A. Rasheed, V. Joy, S. Pushpalatha, R. Subhash, P. Ramachandran Nair, I. Saju, A.A. Rahim, K. Sasankan, S. Shajahan, V.S. Padmakumar, M.G. Meenambika, R. Ansalan, Attingal Sugunan, S.A. Sundar, C. Lenin, P.S. Harikumar, K.P. Pramosh, Shiju Khan J.S., V. Ambili, Shailaja Begum, Preeja, D.K. Sasi, R. Jayadevan, Vineesh, and S.P. Deepak.