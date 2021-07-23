Anannyah’s friend found dead
Jiju, a friend of transwoman Anannyah Kumari Alex, was found dead hanging at an apartment on Jawahar Road, near Thaikkoodam, here around 3 p.m on Friday.
The police suspect the 32-year-old hailing from Thiruvananthapuram to have committed suicide.
Anannyah was found dead hanging at her apartment at Edappally on Tuesday.
“They were living together for a few months and he was the one who found her dead,” said a member of the transpeople community, who knew them both. He had reportedly set a WhatsApp status expressing his grief at the death of Anannyah just before he died.
The Maradu police have registered a case for unnatural death.
Meanwhile, the Kalamasserry police probing the death of Anannyah said they were yet to get her post-mortem examination report.
A two-member team from the Government Medical College, Kalamasserry, conducted the post-mortem examination on Anannyah, whose death has kicked up a row after the LGBTQ community attributed it to complications after the gender affirmative surgery held at a private hospital here a year back.
Suicide prevention helpline number: 0484-2540530.