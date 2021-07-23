Kerala

Anannyah’s friend found dead

Jiju, a friend of transwoman Anannyah Kumari Alex, was found dead hanging at an apartment on Jawahar Road, near Thaikkoodam, here around 3 p.m on Friday.

The police suspect the 32-year-old hailing from Thiruvananthapuram to have committed suicide.

Anannyah was found dead hanging at her apartment at Edappally on Tuesday.

“They were living together for a few months and he was the one who found her dead,” said a member of the transpeople community, who knew them both. He had reportedly set a WhatsApp status expressing his grief at the death of Anannyah just before he died.

The Maradu police have registered a case for unnatural death.

Meanwhile, the Kalamasserry police probing the death of Anannyah said they were yet to get her post-mortem examination report.

A two-member team from the Government Medical College, Kalamasserry, conducted the post-mortem examination on Anannyah, whose death has kicked up a row after the LGBTQ community attributed it to complications after the gender affirmative surgery held at a private hospital here a year back.

Suicide prevention helpline number: 0484-2540530.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 23, 2021 8:22:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/anannyahs-friend-found-dead/article35495336.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY