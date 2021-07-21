Anannyah’s death: Minister orders probe

Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu has directed Social Justice Principal Secretary Rani George to conduct an inquiry into the death of Anannyah Kumari Alex, a transwoman who was found hanging in her apartment in Kochi on Tuesday, and submit an urgent report.

In a statement, the Minister said a meeting of the Transgender Justice Board would be convened on Friday to take steps in connection with Anannyah’s death and discuss the problems faced by the transgender community in general.

Guidelines would be issued to ensure that sex reassignment surgeries were conducted in a scientific manner and without any lapses.

Trans clinics would be started under the government, and ways to handle mental and physical problems faced by the transgender community would be explored.

Steps would also be taken to end the continual exploitation by some institutions working in the sector.