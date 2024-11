West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose will inaugurate a festival of Bengali diaspora in Kerala at the Kerala Fine Arts hall here on Friday. A baul performance by Laxman Das Baul and a dance drama, ‘Shyama’, will be held as part of the event. The programme is being jointly organised by the Ministry of Culture and the Kerala Fine Arts Society. It will conclude on November 10, according to a communication.

