February 01, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST

PALAKKAD

Anand Kutir Trust, an old age home managed by the Kerala Brahmana Sabha, opened its new building here on Wednesday. T.R. Ramanathan, Sri Sringeri Math’s dharmadhikari (administrator) for Tirupur, inaugurated the building. Balaganapathy Vadyar led the Vedic rituals. Trust chairman Chidambara Nathan, convener Narayana Murthy, patron Venkitesh Sharma, trust members K.V. Vasudevan, R. Venkitachalam, R. Vaidyanathan, N.S. Sundararaman, and N.V. Pushpa spoke.

