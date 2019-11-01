Anand bags Ezhuthachan Puraskaram

Noted writer Anand has been selected for the 27th Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, the highest literary honour of the State government.

Minister for Culture A.K. Balan told reporters here on Friday that right from his novel `Aalkoottam,’ Anand had been portraying the unique crises that the nation had witnessed with a rare finesse.

Born at Irinjalakuda in 1936, his real name is P. Satchidanandan. After graduating in civil engineering from the College of Engineering, Trivandrum, he had served in the armed forces for four years.

He retired as planning director from the Central Water Commission in New Delhi. He has about 30 works, including novel, stories, drama and essays, to his credit. His `Govardhante Yatrakal’ had won the Kendra Shaitya Akademi award, `Veedum Thadavum’ and `Jaina Manushyan’ Kerala Sahitya Academy awards and `Marubhoomikal Undakunnath’ Vayalar award.

The Ezhuthachan Puraskaram comprises a cash prize of ₹5 lakh and a citation.

Mr. Anand was selected by a jury headed by sahitya akademi president Vaisakhan. It comprised M.K. Sanoo, M. Mukundan, K. Jayakumar and Culture Department Secretary Rani George.