Analysis | Kerala government ‘wins’ first round against Governor in Kannur university row

Thiruvananthapuram

15 December 2021 18:22 IST

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan says the Kerala High Court order offers cold comfort

The State government appeared to have won the first round in the legal sparring over the contentious decision to extend the tenure of Kannur University Vice Chancellor (VC) beyond the retirement age. A single bench of the High Court rejected a petition seeking to rescind the controversial order.

The directive has come as a relief of a sort for the government beset by demands for the resignation of Higher Education Minister R. Bindu.

The Congress and the BJP had demanded her ouster after Governor Arif Mohammad Khan had revealed his disinclination to continue as Chancellor, given the alleged political interference in varsity matters. Mr. Khan had also seemed peeved that the government had sought a “fig leaf” of a legal opinion to overrule his cautionary counsel that extending the tenure of the Kannur University VC was tantamount to trespassing against varsity autonomy.

The court order appeared to have encouraged the CPI(M) to target Mr. Khan’s position obliquely. CPI(M) Kannur district secretary M. V. Jayarajan said that ideally, Governors should stop dabbling in politics. They should remain neutral and not become a cat’s paw for vested political interests.

Meanwhile, television channels scrolled that Mr. Khan had come under criticism in the Cabinet. However, the news could not be confirmed independently.

Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan said the High Court order offered cold comfort to the government. The facts that came up before the court for consideration were submitted before Mr. Khan who made his displeasure clear.

Pressure to agree

The Chancellor had later revealed that Ms. Bindu had brought immense pressure on him to agree to the anomalous decision to extend the tenure of the VC beyond the fixed retirement age.

The Congress and the BJP held marches in Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram demanding Ms. Bindu’s resignation. The Opposition parties also sought an explanation from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala was poised to move the High Court and Kerala Lok Ayukta against Ms. Bindu.