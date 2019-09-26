Analysis: Kerala byelections to be political turning point for UDF

Usually, it is the ruling party or the ruling front that is under pressure in a byelection. However, in the October 21 byelections to the Vattiyoorkavu, Konni, Ernakulam, Aroor and Manjeswaram Assembly seats, the Opposition United Democratic Front will be under pressure to keep its appointment with victory. The byelection to Pala assembly seat held earlier this week gave enough indication of the kind of pressure it would have to take.

The vacancies in Vattiyoorkavu, Konni, Ernakulam and Aroor was caused by the resignations of K. Muraleedharan, Adoor Prakash, and Hybee Eaden of the Congress and A.M. Arif of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) respectively, on being elected to the Lok Sabha. Byelection was necessitated in Manjewsaram because of the death of the IUML legislator Abdul Razak. The seat had been lying vacant for over a year and the byelection was announced after BJP candidate K. Surendran withdrew his election petition before the High Court.

Of the six Assembly seats, five, including Pala (where the counting will be held on Friday), are sitting seats for the UDF. The Opposition coalition has been consecutively winning these five seats in the past few Assembly elections and it has become a political imperative to retain them. Mr. Arif was elected from Aroor consecutively since 2006.

The second reason is that the onus is on the UDF leadership to prove that its thumping victory in the Lok Sabha election, winning 19 out of the 20 constituencies, was not a mere flash in the pan and the coalition continues to hold its sway on the strength of its policies on a horde of issues. The UDF candidates led in all the six Assembly segments, including Pala, and is hoping to ride to victory on the strength of this trend. According to the UDF’s assessment, it had won the 19 Lok Sabha seats on the strength of its support it got from all sections of the voters.

The byelections are significant for each of the coalition partners of the UDF. For the Congress, which will be contesting in four Assembly seats, the challenge is to ensure that its communal equation is retained, that too, within the pulls and counter -pulls of faction politics, which is currently being played out under the hood. With the election of Adoor Prakash to the Lok Sabha, the Congress does not have a representative from the Ezhava community in the Assembly. It would would have to ensure that a candidate from this community is elected if only to thwart the overtures of the BJP’s attempts to increase its clout among the Ezhavas.

For the Kerala Congress (M), a victory in Pala will decide whether the legacy of K.M. Mani, who represented the constituency for over 54 years, can be carried forward. The faction feuds continued till polling day, but UDF leaders are confident that the Congress-Kerala Congress(M) political base in the constituency is intact.

For the Muslim League, the Manjeswaram bypoll is crucial because it happens to be its sitting seat. The main opponent here is the BJP. The IUML has won this seat with surprising regularity, but it is clear from the voting pattern in the last Assembly election and the slender victory margin that the late Razak got that it it could be a touch-and-go affair.

The UDF will have to face the onslaught of the BJP in Vattiyoorkavu and Manjeswaram, the two constituencies, in which the latter has been closest to victory. The Left Democratic Front, led by the CPI(M), is no push over. The CPI(M) candidates will take on Congress in Vattiyoorkavu, Konni, Aroor and Ernakulam, besides registering its strong presence in Manjeswaram against the IUML.