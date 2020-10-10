Anakkampoyil-Meppadi tunnel proposal a gimmick, say greens

An aerial view of the camel hump mountain complex on the Western Ghats in Wayanad.

10 October 2020 01:10 IST

‘Project launched without conducting feasibility studies’

Environmental organisations in the district have alleged that the proposed Anakkampoyil-Meppadi tunnel road is a stunt by the ruling party foreseeing the forthcoming elections.

The Chief Minister launched the proposed project recently before conducting feasibility studies or ecological and social impact assessment, N. Badusha, president, Wayanad Prakruthi Samrakshana samiti, said.

Moreover, the government is yet to submit the project report before the Ministry of Forest and Environment for prior approval. Hence, such a move could be seen only as a gimmick, he alleged.

Advertising

Advertising

The Chief Minister had claimed that work on the multi-crore project, which is estimated to cost ₹858 crore, would be completed in three years. However, the construction of the 9.02-km-long Atal Tunnel at Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh had been completed in a span of 10 years by the Border Roads Organisation, while work on the 900-metre Kuthiran tunnel is yet to be completed even after six-and-a-half years, Mr. Badusha said.

The camel hump mountain complex, including the Chembra and Vellarimala peaks, is a highly ecologically fragile area on the Western Ghats, and the proposed tunnel will passed under the peaks. The Chaliyar river also originates from the peaks. The eastern slopes of the region are a landslip-prone, and landslip sites such as Puthulama and Mudakkai near Meppadi are on the hill slopes. The region has also been getting more rainfall compared to other parts of Wayanad.

A recent study by the Geological Survey of India after floods in the district last year proposed that anthropological intervention be restricted in the area. The Kasturirangan and Madhav Gadgil commissions had also suggested the need to conserve the region, Mr. Badusha said.

The government should execute projects to strengthen roads in the five ghat sections, instead of spending money for tunnel construction, he said.