Anakha: the Malayali pride at the Louvre

Anakha Nair, a global Malayali artist settled in the USA, will exhibit her painting at the prestigious Louvre Museum in Paris when that iconic institution begins its Contemporary Art Fair on October 18.

Anakha was the only Indian among the 50 artists selected for the prestigious Cannes fine art exhibition held as part of the Cannes Film Festival in France in May 2024.

Being selected at the Louvre, the world’s largest art museum, is considered a great achievement in the world of art; it is also a moment to spotlight emerging artists reaching global platforms.

Anakha will display her Home of Fame for Lisa del Giocondo, an oil painting on canvas inspired by Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, one of the Louvre’s most iconic pieces. This work reimagines the subject of da Vinci’s original painting in a contemporary context.

Hailing from Ottapalam in Palakkad district, Anakha balances a career in the IT industry with running Kalathrishna Arts Centre, a global organisation offering classes in fine arts, performing arts, and other cultural subjects. Serving students from around 15 countries worldwide, Kalathrishna is a member of the International Dance Council (CID)-UNESCO and the International Association of Art (IAA).

“I believe life is about balance, and finding beauty in everything you do. There’s an old saying: Jack of all trades, master of none. But I don’t agree with it. As someone with multiple passions and interests, I believe that with proper time management, discipline, focus, planning, and prioritization, you can master many things in life,” she said.

Anakha has participated in many art exhibitions and continues to expand her reach in the global art scene. The journey of art, like any other field, has not been easy for her.

“You must be bold enough to face the highs with a smile and remain grounded through the lows, carrying the lessons learned along the way. I still see myself as a drop of water in the vast ocean of art, and I eagerly look forward to what the future holds as it unfolds before me,” she told The Hindu as she was preparing for her journey to Paris.

“I owe my artistic skills to my father K. Jayaprakash. My mother Geetha has been my constant source of motivation, and I believe her patience is a quality I’ve embraced. My husband Abhilash Menon too has played a pivotal role in my journey. His support through every high and low has been invaluable,” she said.

Anakha grew up watching her father’s painting of the Mona Lisa hung on their walls. Now the Louvre has given her the perfect opportunity to create her own version: Home of Fame for Lisa del Giocondo.