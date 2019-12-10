An unused trauma care unit

The protest against the apathetic attitude of the Government District Hospital towards its non-functional trauma care unit spilled on to the streets here on Tuesday.

A group of people under the banner of the Council for Protection of the Right for Treatment staged a street play in front of the hospital at Anjuvilakku Junction here. The street play titled Cold War demonstrated the hospital’s pathetic condition in handling trauma.

Minister inaugurates

Although Health Minister K.K. Shylaja had inaugurated the newly set up trauma care unit at the hospital in December 2018, it remained non-functional all these months apparently owing to an ‘ego clash” between the doctors of the district hospital and the Government Medical College.

District hospital authorities had had different reasons for keeping the trauma care unit in limbo for 11 months, including shortage of personnel.

However, the Government Medical College here, which is yet to have an own hospital, has been posting enough number of doctors on duty at the district hospital. It was alleged that the trauma care unit did not function because of improper utilisation of manpower.

There were several cases of trauma victims having been sent away to Government Medical College, Thrissur, because of the non-functional trauma care unit.

The collective of protesters said that leaving the trauma care unit non-functional even 11 months after its inauguration was equivalent to challenging public health. “It is a violation of human rights,” said the collective’s president Boban Mattumantha. The protest marked the World Human Rights Day celebrations.

Right to treatment

“This attitude of the authorities cannot be tolerated. People have a right to treatment,” he said. Council secretary P. Rajeev, Congress representative C.V. Sateesh, BJP representative Naveen Vadakkanthra, KC (M) representative Ramachandran, Indian Dalit Federation representative Ajit Kollangode and others spoke. Lijo Panangadan directed the street play Cold War.