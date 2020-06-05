Kerala

An unkept promise of elephantine proportion

Govt. fails to fulfil the promise to deliver food grains to elephant owners

Captive elephants continue to be denied free food grains promised during the COVID-19 lockdown period even as the State mourns the killing of a pregnant wild elephant.

The State government could not so far fulfil the promise to deliver food grains at the door steps of elephant owners though the lockdown has entered its fifth phase. The proposal was to give food grains worth ₹400 for 40 days for each animal. The Department of Animal Husbandry was entrusted with the task of providing the food for elephants along with domestic animals during the lockdown and ₹5 crore was allotted for the purpose. The Forest Department had also drawn up a list of 255 elephants eligible for the assistance.

“Though the elephant owners were offered food grains, it has not materialised so far,” said P.S. Raveendranath, an owner of two elephants.

With no revenue during the lockdown period, the management of animals has turned out to be a prohibitively expensive affair. It requires at least ₹4,000 a day to maintain an elephant, which feeds on 25 palm fronds and significant quantities of rice, flattened rice and other food stuff every day. The salary of the two mahouts too adds up to the expense, said Mr. Ravindranath.

Elephants need to be fed on time and now it is time to provide them rest and medical treatment. Yet, the promised food has not arrived, said K.S. Sreejith, who manages a few elephants. Each day, an elephant would be fed around 4 kg cooked rice, 2 kg green gram and one kg onions, besides the palm fronds, he said.

At the same time, a few animal rights activists have opposed the proposal and pointed out that captive elephants cannot be bracketed along with domestic animals. Captive elephants were wild animals covered under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and its owners were legally bound to provide them food, said M. N. Jayachandran, member, Animal Welfare Board. Any failure to meet the legal obligations would be an offence, he said.

C. Madhu, Director, Department of Animal Husbandry, hoped that the supply of food grains would begin within a fortnight. Committees with representatives of the department, the Forest Department and elephant owners were formed in all the districts and the suppliers of food grains identified. Food materials as fixed by the authorities would be distributed shortly, he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 7:07:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/an-unkept-promise-of-elephantine-proportion/article31759445.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY