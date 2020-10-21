Kozhikode

21 October 2020 18:56 IST

COVID-19 patient watches daughter’s wedding on laptop of another patient at FLTC

COVID-19 scripted an unforgettable virtual moment in the life of T.P. Narayanan, an ex-serviceman from Kozhikode’s Kakkodi village, on Wednesday. The man who was helpless to attend his daughter’s wedding owing to the infection accomplished it the virtual way using the laptop of another patient at a first-line treatment centre (FLTC) in the city.

“It was on October 11 that I reached Kozhikode from Goa with the sole intention of organising my eldest daughter’s wedding. As it was the first such event in our family, I had secured sufficient leave from my new employer. We never thought that it would end up like this,” said Mr. Narayanan. He said he was least aware of the scope of watching it live, but it was made possible with the help of a youth from Vadakara.

Advertising

Advertising

Days of uncertainty

The date of the wedding had been rescheduled many times owing to the unexpected challenges related to the stringent COVID-19 protocols and containment zone regulations. Mr. Narayanan too had rescheduled his leave in such a way to do the arrangements for the wedding in advance. He said the unexpected test result came last Friday and it was quite a disappointing moment for all.

Mr. Narayanan said the family members, including the newlywed couple and local friends, contacted him many times over the phone and it somehow helped him to manage the situation. There were also a few friends at the FLTC who assisted him to take it in a positive way and enjoy the great moment for the family, he said.

Health Department officials said it would take at least a week more for Mr. Narayanan to get discharged from the treatment centre. “I am perfectly alright now with no visible symptoms or health issues. We will celebrate the moment together after the hospital days,” he said.