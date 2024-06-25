An officer and a lineman crusade together against drugs

A Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) lineman and a police officer from neighbouring villages in Malappuram district are on the threshold of entering a world record. Together, they have been fighting against drug abuse among the youth for the past 17 years. They may be the sole government employee duo tirelessly engaged in an anti-drug campaign for so long.

When police officer Philip Mampad uses his evocative speeches against drugs, KSEB lineman Mahesh Chitravarnam uses his painting skills against the social malady. In the 17 years of their collaboration, they conducted 3,035 programmes across the globe. They have rescued 755 drug users and brought them back to life through their programme, Thiricharivu.

Mr. Philip works in Perinthalmanna police station as sub-inspector and and Mr. Mahesh at Edavanna. While the former motivates the youth with his words, Mr. Mahesh wields his brush to sketch lasting impressions that can influence the youth. Both make use of their off days for their anti-drug crusade. Sometimes, they get together after their day’s duty.

Day against drugs

As the world is celebrating International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Wednesday, the duo is set to deliver their 3,036th programme at Tirur. They will draw and speak at three places in Malappuram district on the day.

Their journey through ‘vaakkum varayum’ (meaning words and sketching) has won them many accolades. Records are at their arm’s length.

“We are not working for records or recognition. The most satisfying reward we got are the words of gratitude from the 755 youngsters who came out of drug use after being influenced by us. Many of them are now champions of anti-drug movements,” they told The Hindu.

In schools, colleges

The duo reached many communities, including tribal hamlets of Nilambur and Wayanad. Apart from schools and colleges, many mahals (Muslim social units centred around juma masjids) continue to engage them in the pursuit against drugs.

“We are getting calls from campuses, mahals, and social organisations alike. We are willing to offer our service without anything in return. What worries us is the lack of time,” they said. The duo contributed 14 laptops to poor students in recent months.

The duo met in Malappuram during a painting exhibition by Mr. Mahesh in 2007. Since then, they have been collaborating.

Mr. Mahesh started drawing evocative images in charcoal on the mud walls of his house from his early childhood. “Drug use as an evil was etched deeply in my mind from childhood. Therefore, I made it a life mission to paint against drugs,” said Mr. Mahesh. So has been the motive of Mr. Philip, who has nearly five lakh followers on Facebook and nearly one lakh on Instagram.