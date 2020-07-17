An island that has kept coronavirus at bay

Women wearing masks at work in Lakshadweep.

The Lakshadweep archipelago, with a total land area of 32 sq km and home to about 70,000 people, has not reported a single COVID-19 case so far though cases are rising in other parts of the country. Its nearest neighbour Kerala, about 400 km away, with which the islanders are constantly in touch for supplies, education and health care, has around 9,000 confirmed cases as on Wednesday.

“The sea has saved us,” said Mohamed Faizal, Lakshadweep MP, on Thursday. Since the lockdown came into effect on March 23, no one had been allowed to reach the islands without a seven-day quarantine followed by a COVID-19 test, all at the expense of the island administration, he said.

Salih Komalam, COVID-19 nodal officer, and his team have kept vigil and continue to be on their toes. The achievement is not a miracle but the result of great patience and meticulous attention to details. “We are fortunate that people can reach the islands only by sea,” said Dr. Salih Komalam.

The only airport, at Agatti, serving the group of 10 inhabited islands, was shut down in March. The island administration stopped issuing passes to visitors. The island is accessible to visitors, both from India and abroad, only if they possess passes issued by the island administration.

Workers sanitising the premises of a building in Lakshadweep.

The only way was to stop the inflow from outside after the pandemic broke out. At the same time, “we cannot cut off our connection with Kerala,” said Mr. Faizal. People continue to be evacuated for medical treatment, but anyone returning to the islands or wanting to visit the island undergo quarantine in Kochi. Those from outside India have to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

Kerala’s role

Now, there are around 200 persons in quarantine at three facilities operated by the island administration in Kochi. They can travel to the islands after their quarantine, if the COVID-19 test returns negative.

It was a great relief, said an islander, who is in quarantine in Kochi, about the condition in the island. He is about to return to the island to join duty after the quarantine period.

At the same time, the rise in COVID-19 numbers in Ernakulam was a cause for great worry for the islanders, said a resident of the island.

People had been advised to wear masks and practise physical distancing. The administration did not want to take a chance, said Mr. Faizal.