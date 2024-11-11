An intense campaign comes to a peaceful end in Wayanad

The campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections in Wayanad ended peacefully, despite the heightened intensity in the final hours, on Monday evening.

Candidates took out spirited whistle-stop tours across local bodies, while political parties organised rallies, roadshows, street plays, and processions in Kalpetta and Sulthan Bathery. The vibrant display of flags, balloons, and light-and-sound shows lent a festive air to the culmination of the electioneering.

In Kalpetta, Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Sathyan Mokeri, accompanied by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, led a roadshow, while United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) Navya Haridas chose Sulthan Bathery for their final push. Ms. Vadra was joined by her brother and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier in the evening, Ms. Vadra also conducted a roadshow at the Thiruvambadi Assembly constituency of Kozhikode district. Similar rallies were held across the Wayanad constituency, spanning Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts. Despite the scorching heat, candidates, alongside national and State leaders, traversed the streets in open vehicles.

Reasons for optimism

All three political fronts, particularly the UDF and LDF, expressed confidence about victory. The LDF is banking on its track record over the past nine years and the welfare schemes implemented by the State government, while the UDF aims to increase its winning margin from three lakhs to five lakhs, buoyed by Ms. Vadra’s electoral debut.

Mr. Mokeri asserted that liked her brother, who had represented Wayanad once in Parliament, Ms. Vadra would remain disconnected from the public, viewing her time in Wayanad as a brief visit. He said the residents of Wayanad had felt the impact of electing Mr. Gandhi over the past five years, during which his absence was keenly felt. In response, Ms. Vadra assured voters, “You won’t miss me, as I will be here as often as possible, standing shoulder to shoulder with you in your joys and sorrows, facing the challenges together,” adding in Malayalam, “Njan veendum thirichuvarum” (I will return soon).

Meanwhile, the NDA, although not a significant force in the constituency, is striving to enhance its vote share. BJP leaders have focussed their campaigning on the Waqf issue, welfare initiatives of the Union government, apart from and highlighting the ‘absence‘ of Mr. Gandhi. Ms. Haridas emphasised that people should not be intimidated under the pretext of Waqf claims and underscored the necessity for a robust response to such threats.