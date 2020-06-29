An injured elephant and his lonely stroll

IDUKKI

Chakkakomban is a wild elephant who occasionally strays onto the roads

‘Chakkakomban’ and ‘Padayappa’ frequently visited the Munnar-Marayur stretch of Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway and was a sight pleasant for the people of the area. The two tuskers strayed from the forests onto the roads occasionally for a gift of bananas or something to munch on from the shops by the roadside.

Even during the lockdown, when there were occasional reports of wild elephant herds straying onto the Munnar roads and attacking shops in search of food, Padayappa and Chakkakomban won hearts for their harmless and lonely strolls along the hill tracts. Padayappa, more of pacific of the two, was particularly noted for his masculine bearing.

A recent twist in this tale of symbiotic ties between humans and elephants came with the sight of Chakkakomban with an injured leg a week ago. The injury is forcing the tusker to stay put at a place, blocking traffic. With only a few vehicles now on the stretch, the tusker is as of now undisturbed. But people fear about how the animal’s response if there are more vehicles on the road.

The Forest Department officials are monitoring the animal who say there is improvement in the elephant’s health. It seems to have moved nearly a kilometre on the road on Monday.

When contacted Munnar Divisional Forest Officer M.V.G. Kannan says the animal may have injured himself in a fight with another one. There may be some internal injuries too and the elephant is now at a place where carnivorous animals rarely come and hence is safe. He says he will inspect the wild elephant and make note of its health condition.

For those fond of the elephant, Chakkakomban’s injury deprives them of the sight to behold of the way the animal would stroll alone along the Munnar roads, silently winning admirers.