An Indian football club formed by Malayalis on the verge of scripting sporting history in Malta

May 04, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - KOCHI

A football club formed by the vibrant Malayali community in Malta is on the brink of creating history by becoming the first Indian team to win a football league in the island nation in the Mediterranean Sea along Southern Europe.

With just one game of the season remaining, Attard Edex Kings FC sits top of the table in the Malta Amateur Football Association (MAFA) Division 3, a tournament approved by the Malta Football Association, with 27 points. The team will be crowned champions if they manage to defeat the second-placed Ghaxaq Wolves in what promises to be virtually a final on May 20.

“In fact, we have already scripted history by assuring promotion to Division 2 irrespective of whether we emerge league winners or not. To our knowledge, no other Indian side has achieved such a feat in this country yet,” said John Ligo, chairman of the club. The top two sides from the third division get promoted to the second division.

The club has a 40-member squad, of which 25 are Malayalis who are either working or studying in Malta. Seventeen of them regularly play for the club, which is also led by a Malayali, Shamzeer Muhammed, who had in the past played for Calicut University. The rest of the players were from Pakistan, Argentina, Colombia, Nigeria, and Gambia, said Siyad Syed, general secretary of the club.

The club has come a long way from the time it was initially formed as King’s Kerala Arts and Sports Association as a platform to bring together the Malayali community back in 2016. Gradually, it transformed into a full-fledged sporting club, representing the city of Attard. The club started playing five-a-side and seven-a-side games in 2017-18 and hosted the prestigious Kerala European Sevens Football Tournament organised by KEFF (Kerala European Football Federation) in Malta last year.

The team was inducted into the Division 3 league season that got under way last October. “Youngsters from the Malayali community were given priority in selection, which was initially conducted by a Spanish coach with UEFA Pro Licence. Ricardinho O Meihor [Ricky], a former player in Brazilian and Maltese professional leagues, has taken over as coach since then. The performance of the team during this season has captured the imagination of aspiring young Malayali footballers in other European countries and back at home,” said Vibin Xavier, president and one of the founding members of the club.