An in-depth look at the historical Vaikom Satyagraha

The Vaikom Satyagraha was an important struggle to end caste discrimination in the erstwhile princely state of Travancore.

In the wake of social reforms movements launched in 19th and 20th century, members of marginalised communities had begun to assert themselves. However, social taboos such as untouchability remained. As the anti-untouchability agitation picked up, the idea of temple entry too gained currency.

With political support, the Vaikom Satyagraha was launched in 1924 in protest against the restrictions on marginalised communities from using the public roads around the temple. It, though, came to be considered a pivotal struggle that drew national attention to the problem of untouchability in Travancore, especially owing to the participation of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Archives department, as part of the International Museum Day celebrations, is organising an exhibition of historical records related to the year-and-a-half Vaikom Satyagraha at its headquarters at Nalanda here.

Nine volumes of records have been exhibited, including those related to the meetings that Mahatma Gandhi had with “caste” Hindus of Vaikom in March 1925. Among those present at the meetings were C. Rajagopalachari.

At the first of these meetings, Mahatma Gandhi told Devan Neelakantan Nambiatiri of Indanturuttil that there should be no bar whatsoever to the use of public roads by any person, no matter to what class they belong. He said that he could find no warrant for this prohibition either in reason or any Hindu scriptures and that they should give up unapproachability in connection with the use of roads to the temple.

Another important record relates to Mahatma Gandhi’s speech at the Satyagraha Asrama, Vaikom, which was reportedly attended by 2,000 people from the marginalised communities.

There is a ‘mangalapathram’ given to Mahatma Gandhi who visited Vaikom by residents of Ambalapuzha on display.

Some records relate to day-to-day events in connection with the protest, as well as police reports. One of these mentions regular reports from the Dewan of Travancore to the Agent of Governor-General, Madras States, on the Satyagraha movement. It states that as the roads on the northern, western, and southern sides of the temple had been made available to the marginalised communities, satyagraha was being organised only on the eastern road.

In another record, the then Vaikom inspector writes to the Commissioner of Police, Travancore, on November 24, 1925, that the satyagraha that was being nominally organised on the eastern side of the temple was also stopped after a new deviation road was completed and the marginalised communities were passing through it.

A report published in The Hindu on June 23, 1924, headlined ‘The struggle at Vykom’ has a strapline ‘War on the charka.’ The report from Vaikom refers to repeated police assaults and resultant injuries and seizure of charkas from volunteers after they sing religious songs invoking the presiding deity of the Vaikom temple to rid the land of the curse of untouchability and unapproachability, as well as national songs.

When police warnings to them fail, they are kicked. At the western gate where spinning is done on the charkas, these are seized by the police, alleging public disturbance. Despite being mercilessly beaten, the volunteers have stayed put, absolutely non-violent, says the report.

The exhibition will conclude on Friday.

