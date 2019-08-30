An Idukki lead to thriving hashish oil trade

The flow of hashish oil, a potent psychedelic drug extracted from ganja, into the State has increased in recent times. Youngsters in big cities in the State are increasingly being fallen prey to drug gangs which are found to have extensive links reaching beyond the country’s borders.

When cities such as Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode lead in the consumption of the drugs, particularly hashish oil, Palakkad district leads in the seizure of drugs and the number of cases.

As much as 60 kg of hashish oil has been seized by the Excise Department within a year in Palakkad. That includes a recent seizure of 23 kg by the Enforcement squad from Nombikkode, near Elappully.

About 80 kg of hashish oil has been seized from different parts of Thiruvananthapuram in the current year. “These amounts are quite huge considering the quantity of ganja being used for its production and the extensive and often untraceable reach of the drug mafia in the State,” said Excise Deputy Commissioner V.P. Sulesh Kumar.

Fewer arrests

Sources in different law enforcement agencies, including the excise, tacitly agree that hardly 15% of the drugs that flow into the State are seized. And the number of people getting arrested is fewer.

Recent seizures made in Palakkad and Thiruvananthapuram indicate that those involved in the extraction of hashish oil by procuring huge quantities of ganja are all from Idukki. All but one of the men arrested from Thiruvananthapuram belong to Idukki.

According to intelligence sources, drug gangs shifted their base from Idukki a few years ago and are found to be collecting ganja in bulk from farmers in places like Tuni and other Maoist-infested border zones between Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Maoist link

Tribespeople on the Andhra-Odisha border areas have been found to be cultivating ganja with the support of Maoists. Only the drug gangs with deep connections get access to these ganja farms, where they procure it for ₹1,000 a kg.

Ganja collected in sacks of 18-20 kg from the Andhra villages is brought to lodgings in different places, including Visakhapatnam, and from there, they are divided into small packets of two kg to be sent to Kerala.

Intelligence sources say that extraction of hashish oil is largely done in Andhra. Between 18 and 30 kg of ganja is used for extracting one kg of hashish oil.

The production cost alone is found to be ₹38,000 a kg.

Andhra connection

Unlike ganja, hashish oil is smuggled into Kerala with extreme care using Andhra registration vehicles and mobile SIM cards. It is usually brought by road with the support of a pilot vehicle.

The drug costs a minimum of ₹2 lakh a kg when it reaches Kerala. For users in the State cities, it is supplied in vials of homoeo medicine and Tic Tac containers. Two grams of hashish oil in a Tic Tac container usually costs ₹4,000. But the bulk of the hashish oil reaching Kerala is being smuggled out to the Gulf countries, where they fetch a huge profit.