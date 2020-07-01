An idea takes root to curb conflict with wildlife

With recurring wild boar raids and elephant incursions, Achencoil is one forest stretch that witnesses human-wildlife conflict regularly. Animals often enter the forest fringes and human habitats in search of food, ripping apart the farms. Animal troops usually stray due to inadequate food sources and the Achencoil Forest Division has now come up with a plan to tackle the issue.

Adavikkoru Madhuram, an intensive drive to plant over 2,50,000 fruit-bearing trees in the interior forest, aims at minimising human-wildlife conflict by addressing the fodder crisis. “Human-wildlife conflict is the Forest Department’s biggest challenge. Though we cannot put an end to this, we can control the conflict to a great extent. By cultivating fruit-bearing trees inside the forests, we can try to solve the problem of food scarcity and control wildlife incursions into human habitats. It is also an attempt to protect the wild animals from getting hurt,” says Arun C.R., Forest Range Officer.

Other uses

Another objective is to maximise the green canopy and prevent soil erosion. Since chances are high for animals to destroy the seedlings, regular monitoring to ensure their safe growth is also part of the programme. Every three months their condition will be checked and missing plants will be immediately replaced. The week-long drive being implemented in connection with Vanamaholsvam, the annual afforestation programme of the Forests and Wildlife Department, has been conceived as an initiative with local participation. Local bodies, Vana Samrakshana Samitis, Kudumbashree, educational institutions, and voluntary organisations will be involved in the execution of the programme.

Only indigenous ones

While planting the seedlings, care will be taken not to change the natural forest ecosystem. “Exotic varieties and hybrids will be avoided and indigenous trees will be given priority,” he says. Trees suitable for different forest types will be picked from a list including Anjili (Artocarpus hirsutus), Njaval (Syzyginium cumini), Thondy (Sterculia balanghas), Elanji (Mimusops elengi) and Mullatha (Annona muricata) along with mango, jackfruit, gooseberry, tamarind, custard apple, and guava.

Tribal sources

Saplings of fruits preferred by elephants, deer, monkeys, bears, and squirrels will be planted in plenty, along with some species of fodder grass which is to the liking of elephants. “The Social Forestry Division will provide the majority of the seedlings. We have also sourced some from the residents of tribal settlements in the area,” adds Mr. Arun.