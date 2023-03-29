An eyeful of watermelons at Karinjapadi fields near Malappuram

March 29, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The sprawling paddy-fields of Karinjapadi near here have become a mini tourist destination for the local people. They visit the fields not only to have an eyeful of the watermelons and golden cucumbers being cultivated there, but also to procure some of the best variety watermelons directly from the fields.

Farmer Mohammed Ameer Babu Karuvally has inspired many ryots across the State by cultivating different varieties of watermelons during summer. “The summer is not fully favourable for me. But cultivating watermelons and golden cucumbers is a thrill of the season,” said Mr. Ameer.

Apart from the ordinary large watermelon, which grows up to 10-14 kg, Mr. Ameer has yellow outer and yellow inner varieties, Kiran or Irani variety, and sugar baby variety as well. Sugar baby is the smallest variety, but is definitely the sweetest.

He started sowing the seeds in January, and replanted the seedlings by February. In 60 days, he could harvest the watermelons. It was cultivated with an eye on the Ramzan demand. Mr. Ameer cultivated the golden cucumber or Kani vellari with an eye on the upcoming festival Vishu.

“I never bothered if watermelons and golden cucumbers could give me profit. Actually, I doubt if they could give me any profit, since the heat in February and March has reduced the crop almost by half,” said Mr. Ameer.

According to him, the sultry weather had negatively affected the pollination and thus led to a fall in yield. The demand for watermelons and golden cucumbers has never dwindled. The price too has remained high. But the weather, he said, was not so considerate.

Mr. Ameer sells his produce both wholesale and retail. The ordinary watermelon is sold for ₹14-15 a kg wholesale and ₹18 a kg retail. The watermelon with yellow flesh is sold for ₹30-40 a kg. “Its seed is very costly. That’s why the fruit has a high selling price,” he said.

He sells Kiran (Irani) melon for ₹20 a kg, and sugar baby for ₹30 kg.

Mr. Ameer, who has been cultivating watermelons for the past 13 years, said that he got only five tonnes from an acre this time. “Earlier, I used to get eight tonnes of watermelon from one acre. The fall in yield is considerable,” he said.

About 10 days from now, the golden cucumber will be ready for harvest. “We will be harvesting the golden cucumber on April 9, 10, and 11 so that they can reach the market well in time for Vishu,” he said, adding that the summer heat had badly affected the golden cucumber too. “But still, I am happy cultivating it,” he said.

Mr. Ameer has adopted the drip irrigation method, and offers advice to everyone who approaches him for tips. Many have started cultivating watermelons after taking inspiration from him.

But, it is the superior quality of his watermelons that beckons people from neighbourhoods to Karinjapadi fields.

