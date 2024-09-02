An exhaustive resource on autism spectrum disorder

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) can be a very challenging condition for families and professionals involved in the care and support of individuals on the spectrum. Against this backdrop, the Social Justice department, the Kerala Social Security Mission (KSSM) which implements the State Initiative on Disabilities, and the Child Development Centre (CDC) at Government Medical College here have together brought out a comprehensive ‘Resource book on Autism Spectrum Disorders.’

ADVERTISEMENT

The resource book promises to be a valuable tool in autism management and early intervention, not only for caregivers but also paediatricians and other health care providers.

The 500-page extensive resource, with a message by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu, has two sections. The first section contains general information on ASD, including its history, epidemiology, diagnosis, and interventions. This section goes into the ADS prevalence, high-risk groups, and the debate over a true increase in the condition or expanding and better diagnosis.

ADVERTISEMENT

The resource delves into the risk factors for autism, including antenatal, natal, and postnatal factors, environmental, genetic, and other factors; risks of autism in siblings of children with autism; and various misconceptions associated with causes of autism.

It notes that children with autism are brought by parents to physicians owing to delay in development of speech, but symptoms of autism are present as early as six months of age and these may be missed. For instance, they tend to be unusually quiet; they may be irritable with difficulty in feeding; social smiles may be absent; and they may not engage in reciprocal behaviour.

In childhood, children with ASD may not respond to their name being called; may not speak or they may have lots of self-talk or keep repeating what they have heard; and have motor stereotypes such as spinning self or objects, twirling, hand clapping, and so on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Co-morbidities in ASD such as sleep problems, seizures, gastrointestinal problems, anxiety and depression, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, self-injurious behaviour, aggressive behaviour, and social difficulties are explained in detail in the reference book.

It also details why the autism spectrum is so wide, ranging from people with limited independence or academic skills to gifted and independent individuals with social difficulties.

One important chapter deals with early intervention strategies that can bring about significant improvement, thereby reducing the severity of existing features of ASD and enabling a near normal developmental status.

ADVERTISEMENT

Section two deals with approaches to autism management such as neuropsychiatric, management of communication and behavioural issues, motor coordination, and biomedical management.

The last chapter in the book goes into parenting and family management in ASD. It talks about parents’ experiences following a diagnosis of ASD, the implications of the diagnosis for the child’s future, and providing professional, informational, and emotional support. Training programmes for parents, their psychological well-being, children’s education, good practices to be followed such as social interaction, addressing behavioural issues, and training children with autism in activities of daily life are all discussed here.

M.K.C. Nair, former Vice Chancellor, Kerala University of Health Sciences, and Paul Russell, Professor of Psychiatry, Christian Medical College, Vellore, are the editors-in-chief of the book. It is edited by Babu George, former director of the CDC; Deepa Bhaskaran, director in-charge, CDC; and Leena M.L., senior research coordinator, CDC, with inputs from former KSSM executive director Mohammed Asheel

Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu will release the book at the National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) here on Tuesday morning. Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, will preside.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.