An entire school reads the Mahatma in 106 days

The Story of My Experiments with Truth, the autobiography of Mahatma Gandhi, could be the most widely read book in the country over the last century. Now, a rural government school in Kozhikode has gone one step ahead and ensured that all its students have read the Mahatma, despite the challenges posed by the online teaching mode.

‘Oru Pusthakathinte Manthrika Swadheenam- Oru Vidyalayam Gandhijiyude Athmakatha Vayikkunnu’ (The magical influence of a book- A school reads Gandhiji’s autobiography) is a unique programme undertaken by Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Meppayur, here on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. The event was held over 106 days from June 19 (National Reading Day) to October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti), under which all students, in all classes, were made to read at least a chapter of the book daily.

The chapters were converted into video clips and PDF documents and uploaded on the school’s YouTube channel every morning for students to read. Discussions followed on regular online classes.

While writer M.N. Karassery opened the programme on June 19, 2021, poet P.P. Sreedharanunni presented the first chapter. Then, students of the school took over. The final chapter will be presented by Thathagath, a Class I student of the school, on October 2 to mark the conclusion of the event.

Talks by experts

There were also talks on various aspects of the Mahatma on all the 106 days by 106 socio-cultural activists of Kerala, such as a talk on ‘Gandhi and Basheer’ by writer Kalpetta Narayanan on July 5, ‘Gandhi and poetry’ by poet K. Satchidanandan, ‘Gandhiye Varakkumbol’ by Signi Devaraj, ‘Gandhi Malayala Kavithayil’ by P. Suresh, ‘Gandhiyum Ayyankaliyum’ by Anandan P. (son of environmentalist Kallen Pokkudan) on Ayyankali Jayanti, ‘Gandhi Enna Adhyapakan’ by P.P.Prakashan on Teachers’ Day, ‘Gandhiyum Guruvum’ by C.P. Aboobakker on Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi day, ‘Gandhi Cinemayum Jeevithavum’ by P. Premachandran, ‘Gandhi Enna Pathradhipar’ by Arun Kumar, ‘Gandhiyan morality and students’ by S. Gopu, and talk on the book Khathakan and contemporariness of Gandhi by V.K. Babu.

Offline events

There were also offline programmes such as visit to the Keezhariyur bombing memorial that is connected to the Quit India movement, Gandhi Sadanam at Pakkanarpuram, Gandhi Quiz, and screening of the film Gandhi. Besides, various facets of his life were presented through mediums such as poetry, theatre, and art.

Mural in the making

At the end, the art teachers of Kozhikode district, under the leadership of Rahman Kozhukkallur, the art teacher of Meppayur school, created a relief mural sculpture named ‘Gandhi Vayanayude Ormakku’, which comprises episodes of the Mahatma’s life collected through the aforesaid field visits by the students. The sculpture will be revealed on Saturday by MLA T.P. Ramakrishnan.