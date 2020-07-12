An effort to fight the virus of stigma

Santhosh Keezhattoor in Stigma, jointly produced by the National Health Mission and the District Medical Office.

KOZHIKODE

Short film tries to dispel misconceptions about COVID-19

At a time when the number of COVID-19 patients is rising rapidly, it may be worthwhile to examine the stigma associated with the disease. A short film, Stigma, produced by the National Health Mission, the District Medical Office and the District Mental Health Programme tries to do that.

K.V. Latheesh, District Project Manager of the National Health Mission, felt the need for such a film when he came across several incidents that convinced him about the stigma.

“There is this young man who was asked by his wife not to visit her or her parents even after he had recovered from COVID-19,” he told The Hindu. “We still need to educate people about the novel coronavirus. The young man I spoke about had not listened to my advice against mingling with his elderly parents and had gone on to infect them.”

Serious issue

Dr. Latheesh said the stigma was becoming a serious social issue. “Society is becoming paranoiac,” he said. “Not just the COVID-19 patients, but those attending to them too are being treated harshly. I know health workers who have been asked by neighbours not to return to their apartments.”

He said there had even been suicide attempts when patients and their families were made to feel unwelcome by the community. “So I thought a short film could send the message effectively. I got in touch with Santhosh Keezhattoor and he has come up with a fine film, which, we hope will help dispel some of the misconceptions about COVID-19.”

Strong message

The actor has not just directed the film, but has played six characters. He said he was happy to be part of a film that gave a strong message.

“It was a challenge essaying six different characters,” he said. “I am playing the father of a man who goes back from his commitment to marry a girl who recovered from COVID-19, a youngster who is quarantined on his return from the Gulf, an IT professional, a man who refuses to cremate a COVID-19 victim, a man who flouts all the guidelines during the lockdown and a female nurse.”

The script is by Suresh Babu Sreestha, a playwright who is working as a Health Inspector at the Family Health Centre, Kalliasseri. Stigma would soon be released on various platforms, including social media.