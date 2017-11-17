An app to help parents

It is not easy bringing up Generation Next.

Torn between new age child psychology theories and one’s natural parental instincts, parents find it a tough balancing act. Often they find asking themselves the question – how strict or indulgent should you be with your children?

N.R.K. Anish, a child psychologist at the Mental Health Centre here says, indulge your children by all means but don’t make it too easy for them.

And to help parents along, he has developed a new app, Parent Box, which is free and which can be operated on both Android and iOS platforms.

“Children today are being brought up very differently from those of the previous generations when children did not have as many luxuries as now. It may seem that children today have too much of everything and are used to having whatever they wish for. But this easy gratification would make them less resilient and unprepared for handling life’s challenges later on,” says Dr. Anish

Parent Box has been inspired by the famous Marshmallow experiment series conducted by Walter Mischel, a Stanford Professor, in the 1960s.

Mischel’s experiment involved hundreds of four- and five-year-olds who were each brought into a room separately, sat down on a chair, and on the table was placed one marshmallow.

The child was told that he would be left alone in the room. He was free to eat the marshmallow but if he could resist himself from eating it for 15 minutes, then he would get two marshmallows as a reward. But if he ate the one in the room, he would not get another one.

Predictably, some children grabbed the treat as soon as they were left alone, while some struggled to resist the temptation.

The researchers continuously followed up these children for the next several decades and found that the children who had passed the marshmallow experiment had grown up to have better emotional coping skills, higher educational attainments, lower BMI, lower rates of addiction etc.

The experiment was a revelation that self control and delayed gratification are essential life skills in shaping a child’s character and his future life and work.

Variations on marshmallow experiment has been done over the years and it has been found that children can be taught strategies to resist the marshmallow temptation.

“Parent Box helps you to bring in behavioural modification in children by teaching them delayed gratification. You can buy your child something that you know he/she desires, take a picture on your mobile, and then hide the gift. You can show the child the picture of the gift but in order to earn it, he/she has to complete the pre-set task in the app. The task as such is not important but it is all about teaching the child to wait patiently and make them less demanding,” says Dr. Anish.

Dr. Anish says his first app on parenting, ‘Parenting Challenge’ (available only on Android store) and which helps parents develop better parenting skills and techniques, had been hugely successful, with over 4,700 downloads.