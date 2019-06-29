An app that deals with the mundane

Residents of Chittumala block panchayat do not have to fret over unavailable plumbers and wiremen now, as the services are now just a tap away.

We Help, an app recently launched by the panchayat, will provide them the technicians as early as possible. According to panchayat officials, the app will find the nearest technician once you enter your specific requirement and location in the app.

“If your television, grinder or any other electrical appliance is not working, you can immediately look for someone providing the service through the app. We found this concept of home-delivering services convenient as often we have to wait for days or take the appliance to the service centre,” said block panchayat president C.Santhosh.

The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store and the panchayat has been encouraging the residents to use it. “After installing you can see two options - what are you looking for and location. From that you can select a technician suited for your need. The app has a list of technicians who are available within the panchayat limits,” he said.

Prior to developing the app, a database of all technicians along with their contact details was created and the panchayat spent ₹56,000 from its funds for the project. “Since the launch, many technicians have approached us saying they want to be part of the app. We are also getting several enquiries from the public. At present very few people are using it but the number of users will grow eventually,” he adds.

Munroe Thuruthu, East Kallada, Perinad, Perayam, Kundara, Panayam, and Thrikkaruva grama panchayats can also use We Help app to hire technicians.

“Currently we have the details of technicians from five panchayats. We are planning to add more technicians and services to the app to make it more popular and useful,” he added.