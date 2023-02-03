ADVERTISEMENT

An anti-people Budget, says BJP

February 03, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

BJP state president K. Surendran termed the hike on fuel, property, vehicle and liquor taxes in the Budget a stab in the dark on unsuspecting taxpayers.

He said the State had forsaken the Centre’s example of slashing fuel tax to insulate families against inflation. Instead, it hiked the tax on fuel, upending household budgets, sending inflation on an upward spiral and escalating the cost of living crisis.

Mr. Surendran said fuel costs ₹12 more in Kerala. The government’s revenue windfall from the excessive fuel price hike would not advantage ordinary citizens.

He accused Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal of eclipsing the BJP-led Central government’s largesses to the State. The government had set apart ₹6 crores for an AKG Museum in Kannur during a grave financial crisis. It has encouraged environmental crime and depletion of finite natural resources by sanctioning river sand mining. The budget offered no hope for the State’s unemployed youth.

The government had no scheme to revive Kerala’s moribund industrial sector. The vehicle tax targeted lower middle-class citizens and low-salaried taxpayers. It bypassed the rich. The Budget has disappointed Kerala and provoked widespread resentment against the LDF government.

