HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

An anti-people Budget, says BJP

February 03, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

BJP state president K. Surendran termed the hike on fuel, property, vehicle and liquor taxes in the Budget a stab in the dark on unsuspecting taxpayers.

He said the State had forsaken the Centre’s example of slashing fuel tax to insulate families against inflation. Instead, it hiked the tax on fuel, upending household budgets, sending inflation on an upward spiral and escalating the cost of living crisis.

Mr. Surendran said fuel costs ₹12 more in Kerala. The government’s revenue windfall from the excessive fuel price hike would not advantage ordinary citizens.

He accused Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal of eclipsing the BJP-led Central government’s largesses to the State. The government had set apart ₹6 crores for an AKG Museum in Kannur during a grave financial crisis. It has encouraged environmental crime and depletion of finite natural resources by sanctioning river sand mining. The budget offered no hope for the State’s unemployed youth.

The government had no scheme to revive Kerala’s moribund industrial sector. The vehicle tax targeted lower middle-class citizens and low-salaried taxpayers. It bypassed the rich. The Budget has disappointed Kerala and provoked widespread resentment against the LDF government.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.