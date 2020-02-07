An anti-people Budget: Opposition

The Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) on Friday described the 2020-2021 State Budget presented by Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac as ‘anti-people’, ‘hollow’ and ‘a fantasy budget’ that bears scant connection to reality.

The Budget thrust an additional burden of ₹1,103 crore on the people, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said after the two-and-a-half-hour budget presentation by Mr. Isaac. “It will only serve to make the lives of the people more hellish. No Finance Minister has in recent times imposed such a heavy load on them. It has no connection to reality and it deceives the people,” he alleged.

Mutation fees hiked

Mr. Isaac had created a situation where the people would hesitate to even approach a village office or a registration office. Even the fees for mutation and ‘Thandaper’ (record of right) had been increased, the Opposition pointed out. “The real-estate sector is already neck-deep in crisis. The budget proposals would further aggravate that crisis. The tax on cars and other motor vehicles has been hiked at a time when the country’s automobile sector itself is witnessing a downturn,” Mr. Chennithala said.

“This a fantasy budget. The Finance Minister engages in verbal jugglery as did Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with the Union Budget,” he said.

Despite the Economic Review painting a bleak picture of negative growth in the agriculture sector, Mr. Isaac’s Budget lacked constructive proposals to inject fresh life into the sector, Mr. Chennithala alleged. The Budget lacked effective suggestions for employment generation in the State and prop-up measures for the ailing plantation sector. The Budget also lacked constructive bail-out proposals for sectors that were facing the consequences of a recession, he said.

A major charge levelled by the UDF is that Mr. Isaac’s Budget has nothing fresh to offer. Many of the proposals had been rehashed from past Budgets, UDF leaders said.

The packages for Idukki, Wayanad and Kuttanad and the coastal regions were part of previous Budgets. Same went for the proposal for branding Wayanad coffee, described by Mr. Isaac as one of the focal points of Wayanad package. None of the past announcements had borne fruit, they alleged.

Hollow

“It is a hollow Budget. Only the cover (of the Budget document) has changed,” alleged Deputy Leader of the Opposition M.K. Muneer.

In spite of the fact that Kerala had barely survived back-to-back floods, the Budget did not present any concrete proposal for helping the State overcome a similar crisis in future, Mr. Muneer said. Neither did the Budget earmarked funds for new construction methods for buildings and roads, which had been a favourite theme of the LDF government in the post-flood scenario, he said.

Mr. Muneer also blamed the Budget for not giving the State’s crucial health sector its due.