An air of inevitability over CBSE, ICSE move

The cancellation of the pending examinations by the CBSE and ICSE board and the Supreme Court’s approval of the assessment scheme have evoked a mixed reaction from students and parents.

A Class 12 CBSE Humanities student supports the decision “since health of the students is a priority.” However, she is not comfortable with the assessment scheme. Unlike Science stream students, Humanities students had appeared only for three papers. “Students may not perform well in all subjects. I do not agree with calculating the average on the basis of the exams we have taken.” She agrees that there is no other option now. “Even if the pre-board examination marks had been considered, many students would not have fared well, their sole focus being on the boards.”

She, like many others, is hopeful of the examinations being conducted at a later date to improve her marks.

A Science student who has her Computer Science paper pending says those who were counting on it for better marks would be disappointed. Also students in the ‘Bio’ stream had completed all their exams and stood a better chance of scoring even if they found Physics and Chemistry tougher. But Computer Science students would be graded for the paper on the average of the tougher papers, putting them at a disadvantage, she feels.

Principal’s view

A CBSE school Principal says cancellation of the pending examinations seems the only option. Though the examinations could be conducted here, the situation in other States rules that out. Since all of the papers of Class 10 students have been conducted, their results would be based on that, leaving no cause for concern.

“Class 12 students across streams have papers pending, depending on subject combinations. They too are unlikely to be at a disadvantage as they had appeared for at least three papers. Even Science students whose Physics exam did not go well are unlikely to suffer if the average of best three subjects is considered,” he adds.

Parent’s take

Mary George, parent of a Class 10 ICSE student who has three pending papers, says cancellation of the examinations at this stage is welcome as also the option to appear for the examinations at a later date, provided it is not too late in the year. It would especially help students who had not done well in the pre-boards and wanted to improve their score in the boards.