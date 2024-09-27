AMT urges priests to leave Syro-Malabar Church amid row over ordination of deacons

Protesting the alleged delay in ordaining deacons as priests in the Syro-Malabar Church, the Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency (AMT), which opposes the Synod’s unified Mass liturgy in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, urged priests to leave the church and form an independent community under the Pope, reportedly citing the ‘insult’ and ‘disregard’ shown by certain church leaders towards the clergy and laity of the archdiocese.

Following a protest by priests and laity at the Bishop’s House on September 27 (Friday), the AMT alleged that delaying priestly ordination was a violation of human rights. They also argued that the Bishop’s House and Curia need not function until clarity on the deacons’ ordination was provided, as the church had acted against the consensus formed on September 24 (Tuesday). The ongoing delay was proof of this, said AMT spokesperson Riju Kanjookaran.

Members of the group who also took out a rally said in a statement that apostolic administrator Mar Bosco Puthur and several Curia members had left the Bishop’s House following the protest. They added that Mar Bosco Puthur and the Curia should resign if they were unable to implement the terms of the consensus. The protest would continue until the deacons were ordained and allowed to offer Mass facing the congregation. Until then, they said, the Synod-approved Mass would not be permitted in any parish of the archdiocese. They also decided to form a ‘samara samiti’ with representatives from parishes and the AMT’s core committee.

Meanwhile, the Syro-Malabar Church said in a release that both the Church and the Synod fully supported the ordination of deacons from the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese who had completed their training, on the condition that they submit a written commitment to adhere to the unified Mass mandated by the Pope.

“We learn that the deacons are willing to agree to this. But a section of people is delaying their ordination through their actions. They must understand that such priestly ordination may not be valid if the Archbishop is threatened or forced into agreeing to it. These ‘pressure tactics’ could lead to law and order issues, undermining the sanctity of the Church,” said Father Antony Vadakkekara, secretary of the Church’s media commission.

