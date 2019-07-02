AMRUT to the aid of wards on the outskirts

The city Corporation is set to take up the development of areas in the city’s outskirts under the area development plan of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme. With the developmental works under the Smart City project concentrating mostly on the core city areas, this move will help spread the work out evenly.

As part of a sub-project of the AMRUT scheme, the Corporation will have to prepare an area development plan and a local plan, after identifying the specific regions in which the works are to be taken up. The focus will be on the wards in the Vizhinjam region. An area extending to 300 hectares, spread over the Mulloor, Venganoor, Kottappuram and Vizhinjam wards, has been identified for preparation of the planning scheme.

A committee has been constituted to prepare the plan, consisting of the Town Planning committee Chairperson, and the councillors of these wards.

DPR to be prepared

“The plan is to identify the kind of infrastructural development that can be taken up in these areas, considering the recent changes witnessed here. The committee will conduct studies and discussions which will aid in the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR). The timelines are not known as of now, but with the continuity of the government at the centre, there will not be any issues regarding the AMRUT project,” said Palayam Rajan, Chairperson of the Town Planning committee.

In an assessment of the AMRUT project implementation two months ago, the city Corporation had come up second among nine local bodies in the State. The Corporation made the most progress in water supply, sewerage and storm-water drainage projects. As much as 38% of the water supply projects have been completed. In the past one year, the local body has completed storm water drainages in various parts of the city. Of the 110 storm water projects, 45 have been completed.