Amrut projects progressing at a snail’s pace in State

The execution of Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut) projects, one of the flagship programmes of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, in various cities and towns in the State appears to be moving at a slow pace for various reasons.

As of April 13, only 48.96% of the funds have been spent in the State. That translates to 653 out of the 1,005 completed projects in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kochi, Thrissur, Guruvayur, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Kannur in five sectors.

Previously, the State had submitted three State Annual Action Plans(SAAPs) approved by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for a total outlay of ₹2357.69 crore for water supply; sewerage and septage management; stormwater drainage; urban transport and greenspace and parks during the mission period 2015-2021.

Many of the projects were submitted only in 2018 through an Annual Action Plan for 2017-2020.

The contribution of civic bodies is 20% while the State government shares 30% and the Centre contributes 50% of the remaining funds for the projects.

Many reasons

Multiple factors such as local opposition to schemes, successive floods, COVID-19 pandemic and local body polls and the alleged lethargic attitude of officials have contributed to the delay in the tardy implementation of the schemes in cities and municipalities.

The expenditure figures for each civic body are: Thiruvananthapuram (50.55%), Kollam (26.82%), Alappuzha (67.82%), Kochi (45.15%), Thrissur (46.41%), Guruvayur (59.94%), Palakkad (51.15%), Kozhikode (38.33%), and Kannur (56.51%).

Tenders awarded

Kollam and Kozhikode corporations are the worst performers while Alappuzha municipality and Kannur corporation top the list. However, the comforting prospect is that tenders for nearly 979 projects have been awarded.

The completion of schemes differs in all civic bodies with Thiruvananthapuram topping the chart with the capital city executing 201 out of the 270 projects. Likewise, the others are Thrissur (74/110), Palakkad (82/153), Kozhikode (38/50), Kannur (23/38), Kollam (30/58), Kochi (70/98), Guruvayur (11/34), and Alappuzha (124/195).

Most projects have been implemented in water supply (64.83%) and stormwater drainage sectors. Sewerage and septage management and urban transport remained low with expenditure at 13.10% and 37. 67% respectively.