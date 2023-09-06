HamberMenu
AMRUT 2.0 works to ensure water supply begin in Punalur

Through the ₹8.05-crore project, water connection will be provided to 2,338 households

September 06, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Works under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT 2.0) project have begun in Punalur municipality.

According to officials, the implementation of the project will ensure water supply to all 10 wards of the local body. While preliminary works have started in Bharanikkavu ward, steps have been taken to purchase land and set up a reservoir and booster pump in Kalayanad ward. Through the ₹8.05-crore project, water connection will be provided to 2,338 households.

While ₹3.03 crore will be spent on various works to provide water connection to Bharanikkavu, College and Maniyar wards, PVC pipes will be laid as part of the Urban Water Supply Scheme (UWSS) and water supply will be provided to 645 houses. Booster pump station and tank with a storage capacity of 60,000 litres will be constructed at Kalayanadu spending ₹2.52 crore. Another tank with a storage capacity of one lakh litres will be constructed at Thumbod ward and the aim is to provide water to 928 houses.

