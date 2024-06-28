Amrita’s Team bi0s wins international cyber security competition  

Students from Team bi0s, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s ethical hacking and cyber-security research team from Amrita Centre for Cyber Security Systems and Networks, won first place at the Hackathon CTF competition held at Sejong International University in South Korea.

The team represented India in the international competition winning a cash prize of 2.5 million Korean Won (the grand prize of ₩2,000,000 and an excellent prize of ₩500,000), equivalent to ₹1,50,000.

A total of 40 teams from 35 countries participated in the competition. The preliminary round was held online, and the winning teams were invited to the final round. The team included Sidharth V, Nithin Chenthur, Jayanth Katragadda, Nandu S. Pillai, Srijiith S., Alfin Joseph, Sejal Koshta , Mohith L.S., Suraj Kumar, Rohith G., Chandra B. Nair and Arun Krishnan from B Tech Computer Science and Electronics and Communication Engineering.

Team bi0s, India’s first undergraduate student club in the field of cyber security, was established in 2007. The students of this club have already won various national and international cyber security competitions. They have facilitated communication and organised collaborative training on various aspects of cyber security. The club is run by the students themselves with the support of researchers, alumni, and faculty members.

