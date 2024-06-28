ADVERTISEMENT

Amrita’s Team bi0s wins international cyber security competition  

Published - June 28, 2024 07:46 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Students from Team bi0s, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s ethical hacking and cyber-security research team from Amrita Centre for Cyber Security Systems and Networks, won first place at the Hackathon CTF competition held at Sejong International University in South Korea.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team represented India in the international competition winning a cash prize of 2.5 million Korean Won (the grand prize of ₩2,000,000 and an excellent prize of ₩500,000), equivalent to ₹1,50,000.

A total of 40 teams from 35 countries participated in the competition. The preliminary round was held online, and the winning teams were invited to the final round. The team included Sidharth V, Nithin Chenthur, Jayanth Katragadda, Nandu S. Pillai, Srijiith S., Alfin Joseph, Sejal Koshta , Mohith L.S., Suraj Kumar, Rohith G., Chandra B. Nair and Arun Krishnan from B Tech Computer Science and Electronics and Communication Engineering.

Team bi0s, India’s first undergraduate student club in the field of cyber security, was established in 2007. The students of this club have already won various national and international cyber security competitions. They have facilitated communication and organised collaborative training on various aspects of cyber security. The club is run by the students themselves with the support of researchers, alumni, and faculty members.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US