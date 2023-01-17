Amritanandamayi Math announces a ₹50-crore project as part of C20 activities

January 17, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KOLLAM

Mata Amritanandamayi Math has announced a ₹50-crore project as part of the activities of Civil 20 (C20), an official engagement group of the G20 summit hosted by India. This amount will be spent for the welfare of differently abled and pregnant women.

The announcement was made at the virtual inaugural meeting of the India’s Civil 20 Working Group, of which Amritanandamayi serves the as the chair. C20’s purpose is to bring the concerns of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) from around the world to the G20 Summit set to take place in New Delhi this September.

The Ashram will work closely with local CSOs with the purpose of bringing about a tangible change in the lives of its beneficiaries from underdeveloped places across India and other nations.

“This is an auspicious occasion. We have embarked on a mission to restore the dwindling light of the world. This is a historic year in which India has received the opportunity to assume the presidency of the G20 nations. The Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have given us the tremendous responsibility of successfully facilitating the process of Civil Society 20,” said Amritanandamayi.

Speaking at the inauguration, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi said that community participation was essential for the success of any project and C20 was playing a key role in ensuring society’s fundamental needs were expressed to the G20 leaders.

“With India as host of the G20, the world is looking on us with expectation—a light to show the way forward,” he said. Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, and Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty were among those who spoke at the event.