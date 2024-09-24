ADVERTISEMENT

 Amritakeerti Puraskar for V. Madhusoodanan Nair

Published - September 24, 2024 07:33 pm IST - KOLLAM

Noted poet and scholar V. Madhusoodanan Nair has been selected as the recipient of the Amritakeerti Puraskar, presented by the Mata Amritanandamayi Math. The award comprises a cash prize of ₹1,23,456, a sculpture of Goddess Saraswathi crafted by the celebrated artist Namboothiri, and a certificate.

Prof. Nair is the recipient of numerous accolades including the Sahitya Akademi Award and Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award. He has served as professor and head of the Malayalam department at St. Xavier’s College, Thiruvananthapuram. “ This recognition honors his exceptional contribution to literature, especially his work in blending Vedic philosophical ideas with modern imagery and symbols in an elegant writing style,” said Swami Turiyamritananda Puri, trustee of the Mata Amritanandamayi Math. The Amritakeerti Puraskar will be presented to Prof. Nair on September 27 during a ceremony at the Amritapuri Ashram. The award committee, chaired by Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri, included members Dr. K.S. Radhakrishnan, Dr. Lakshmi Kumari, Sri P. Narayana Kurup, and Swami Turiyamritananda Puri.

