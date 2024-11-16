Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s tsunami relief efforts showcased

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has received international recognition for its exemplary tsunami relief efforts during the second International Tsunami Symposium, organised by the UNESCO Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) under the United Nations.

The symposium, held in Banda Aceh to mark the 20th anniversary of the 2004 tsunami, brought together global experts, researchers, and humanitarian organisations under the theme ‘Aceh Thanks the World.’ Stalls showcasing photographs and video presentations that documented the university’s and Math’s extensive rescue and relief operations during the tsunami were showcased at the symposium.

Representing the university and Mata Amritanandamayi Math, Maneesha Ramesh, Provost of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, said the initiatives led by Mata Amritanandamayi have been recognised as global models of effective disaster response, drawing attention and commendation from various countries and research bodies. “These efforts continue to be studied and discussed even after two decades, showcasing the lasting impact and significance of our work,” she added.