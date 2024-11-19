Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham organises AMR awareness walkathon

As part of the World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (WAAW) 2024 observance, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s Amritapuri campus organised a walkathon titled ‘Walk the Talk’ to raise awareness of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

The event was led by the Amrita School of Biotechnology and inaugurated by Aju Joseph Kurian, Assistant Drug Controller, who also flagged off the walkathon. Speaking at the event, Dr. Kurian stressed the importance of tackling the AMR as a pressing public health issue and lauded Amrita’s commitment to social responsibility.

The walkathon saw participation from over 100 students and staff, covering a 5-km route from the Amritapuri campus to the Azheekal beach. Along the way, participants distributed informational leaflets to the public, spreading awareness of the dangers of the AMR and the need for responsible use of antibiotics. The event is part of the university’s campaign, Amrita Legion for Antimicrobial Resistance Management (ALARM 2024), which includes a series of activities organised during WAAW, observed globally from November 18 to 24. At the conclusion of the walkathon, participants took an anti-AMR pledge, administered by M. Nidheesh. The event ended with a cultural evening on the Azheekal beach, where students performed a karaoke session and a street play to further engage and educate the community on the AMR.