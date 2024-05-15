Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham conducts dual events to empower women in field of cybersecurity

ShaktiCon, one of India’s major cybersecurity conferences dedicated to empowering women in the field, was conducted at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Kollam, recently.

With over a 2,300 registrants from 45 countries, the dual events of ShaktiCTF ethical hacking contest and ShaktiCon conference brought together industry experts, thought leaders for government and international forums, and enthusiasts to foster knowledge sharing, networking, and empowerment within the cybersecurity community.

“It was our Chancellor Mata Amritanandamayi’s vision to promote diversity and inclusion that resulted in ShaktiCon & ShaktiCTF, two platforms for women to showcase their expertise, share insights, and advance their careers in the rapidly evolving field of cybersecurity,” said P. Venkat Rangan, Vice-Chancellor, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham.

ShaktiCTF, cybersecurity ethical hacking contest for women, was conducted over a span of four months and in three rounds preceding the ShaktiCon conference. One of the highlights of the conference was the line-up of speakers from seven countries, including Germany, Egypt, Israel, the U.S., South Korea, Denmark and India. This is the third edition of the conference and hackathon exclusively for women.

“The worldwide participation has grown significantly over the years and the dual events have had a significant impact on women, which in turn support several sustainable development goals,” said founder of ShaktiCon and ShaktiCTF events Vipin Pavithran, Cybersecurity Systems and Network Centre, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham.

