Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham collaborates with Odisha government to implement EWS for landslides

In a bid to mitigate the impact of landslides during storms, the Odisha government in collaboration with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is gearing up to establish a user-friendly Landslide Early Warning System (EWS) in Gajapati district. in the State

This initiative aims to provide advanced information, especially regarding landslides caused by disturbances in the natural stability of a slope.

According to the university officials, “The university has successfully deployed the world’s first wireless sensor network system which was later upgraded to the AI integrated Internet of Things (IoT) system for detection and early warning of landslides in Munnar, Kerala. At the request of the Government of India.”

Amrita has also deployed a similar system in Sikkim, Northeast Himalayas. “This applied research, with significant global value for all landslide-prone areas, was directly initiated by the University Chancellor, Mata Amritanandamayi, to develop low-cost technologies for wide-area monitoring of landslides, to save human life,” said the university officials.

Amrita has received several prestigious recognitions for this initiative, including the title of World Centre of Excellence (WCoE) on Landslide Risk Reduction by the International Programme on Landslides (IPL) for three times in a row.

A team of experts from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has conducted a comprehensive study and surveyed the most vulnerable areas for landslides, including Baraghara and Madha in Rayagada block of Gajapati district.

Dr. Maneesha V. Ramesh, Provost for Strategic Initiatives, Research & Innovation and Director, Amrita Center for Wireless Networks and Applications, along with the Center’s geoscience consultant, Dr. Sudesh K. Wadhawan, met with state Chief Administrative Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena to discuss the implementation of the system.

