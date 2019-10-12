Amrita varsity students win laurels

A students’ team from Amrita University has bagged top positions at the 30th edition of International Design Contest (IDC) Robocon held at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Deepak N, Raviteja G, Ruthvik C, Phanindra Kumar and their mentor Prof. Rajesh Kannan Megalingam from Humanitarian Technologies (HuT) Labs were the only participants from an Indian university.

While the team led by Ruthvik with students from other countries won the first prize, Raviteja’s team reached the semifinals.

Robocon is an international educational event where student teams take part in the contest, designing and building remotely controlled robots. The challenge given in RoboCon 2019 was to design and build a moon rover which has to embark from a satellite, roam on the surface of the moon, pick up rock samples, plant the flag and get back to the satellite, all within two minutes. MIT provided all the lab facilities and the material and components required to build the robot.

Apart from India, teams from 11 countries including the US, Japan, Singapore, China, Brazil, South Korea and Egypt participated in the contest.