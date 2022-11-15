Amrita varsity emerges overall champions in powerlifting competition

Trending
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has emerged the overall champions in the district powerlifting competition by winning 12 gold and four silver medals in the junior and senior categories.
Aryashree Bhushan Kishan, Tarun, Raja Guru, Darsha Muraleedharan, Mohammed Hassan Ali, Abhinav, Roshan, Parth, Sai and Prathvi won medals in the individual categories. Bijeesh Chira and Vivek Vavachan, sports teachers on the university’s Amritapuri campus, are the coaches. Darsh Muralitharan, who lifted 617.5 kg in the 93-kg category, won gold and set a record in the junior category.
