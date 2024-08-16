Amrita University develops AI-based elephant monitoring system

As human-wildlife conflict continues to escalate, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has come up with an advanced AI-based monitoring system to mitigate the issue. Developed by Ammachi Labs, a leading research centre under the university, ‘Amrita Elephant Watch Alert’ uses AI-powered cameras and detection sensors to track the real-time movement of wild elephants in areas frequented by elephants. The cameras are strategically installed atop trees and when elephants enter these monitored zones, the sensors are activated and alert messages are sent to connected mobile phones. The system enables quick and informed responses to potential threats as the mobile phone users can see the elephants’ images and videos, which are sent to them in a matter of seconds.

The system’s AI algorithm is very efficient as can spot elephants in its field of vision and send images to mobile devices via Telegram in just two seconds. Apart from immediate alerts, the system also provides regular video updates. It can assess how big elephant herds are and identify any potential threats getting closer to populated areas. This technique provides residents in forest fringes who are susceptible to elephant incursions with an essential early warning system. According to officials, the system can also capture the images of other wildlife like wild boars.

The Amrita Elephant Watch Alert system was developed by a team led by Balu Mohandas Menon, with key contributions from Ayyappan Ajan, Ramakrishnan K., and B. Gokul Dev. Mr. Menon said the system was successfully tested in Madukkarai, near Coimbatore, in an area adjacent to the forest and plans are underway to bring this innovative solution to the market soon.

